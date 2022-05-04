Belén Garijo has a unique selling proposition that she doesn’t value very much herself. The CEO of the Darmstadt-based pharmaceutical and technology group Merck is the only woman to run a company from the leading German index Dax alongside 39 men. It is not so important to her to be the first, she once told the FAZ. It is much more important to her not to be the last and not the only Dax boss.

This wish will become reality in a few months. On January 1, Carla Kriwet will take office as the new CEO of the dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care, or FMC for short. The 51-year-old replaces her predecessor, the American Rice Powell, who is retiring at the end of the year for reasons of age. FMC and the parent company Fresenius – both represented in the Dax – do not make a big deal out of the gender issue. In a current communication, this aspect is hardly discussed; Rather, Fresenius boss Stephan Sturm praises Kriwet as a “very experienced, courageous manager with clear ideas and a lot of empathy”. The health and well-being of people is a matter close to her heart.