The Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip has taken a heavy toll, not only on its residents, but also on the infrastructure on which destroyed water treatment plants depended, arable land devastated by the passage of armored vehicles and damaged solar panels. Aid groups and researchers are using satellite images to track the extent of the damage and try to establish whether Gaza will be habitable once the fighting ends.
