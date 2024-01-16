





05:56 This is France © France 24

With an area of ​​almost 9,000 km², the Aveyron department in southern France is one of the largest in the country. In this region full of contrasts, Roquefort was born, one of the oldest and most famous cheeses in the world. It became the first French cheese with a protected designation of origin (PDO) in 1925. Making Roquefort requires special knowledge, from milking sheep to storing the cheese in cellars. We take a closer look.