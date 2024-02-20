First modification:
The France 24 Observers team has obtained rare images of sailors abandoned by their employers years ago. During this investigation, we analyzed documents, contracts and data to trace the history of the vessels before their abandonment. In collaboration with the independent investigative organization SIRAJ, this report reveals a complex structure of shell companies used by Syrian-Romanian shipowners to evade legal disputes and Western sanctions.
#Observers #drama #sailors #abandoned #foreign #ports #home
