On the night of Monday, February 19, an alarming incident occurred in the community of Tlahuelilpan, Gentlemanwhen two huachicolera trucks burst into flames after apparently being connected to a clandestine taking of a Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) pipeline.

This event, which took place near a crop on the Tlahuelilpan-Munitepec highway, He left no victims.

He fire It originated at the height of the place known as The rampilluminating the night with the fire that quickly consumed the two trucks involved.

Near the site of the accident, the authorities found a third abandoned truck, which had been reported stolen and inside contained drums and jugs full of fuel, ready for illegal transfer. Despite the magnitude of the incident, no arrests were reported.

Elements of the Body Tlahuelilpan Firefighters They acted quickly to put out the flames, while Pemex personnel proceeded to seal the clandestine intake, thus avoiding a greater tragedy.

The discovery of a hose connected to the clandestine intake in the 14-inch Tula-Tuxpan pipeline, directly at the site of the fireevidence the huachicolera operation that was being carried out.

This incident in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgois not an isolated case, but a reminder of the persistent problem of huachicoleo in Mexico, a practice that puts human lives at risk and causes significant economic losses to the country.

Tlahuelilpan experienced tragedy in 2019 due to huachicoleo

He January 18, 2019, in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo, There was an uncontrolled discharge of gasoline at kilometer 226 of the pipeline that connects the Veracruz port of Tuxpan with the city of Tula.

This incident was the result of the precarious installation of a clandestine taking into the 14-inch diameter pipeline for the illegal purpose of extracting fuel. The high pressure of the hydrocarbon and the lack of technical knowledge in manipulating the pipes quickly caused a loss of control, resulting in a massive leak that rose several meters.

Many residents approached in the hope of collecting the fuel to sell it, unaware that such an action constitutes a crime and that they were putting their lives at imminent risk.

At 6:58 p.m., the accumulation of hydrocarbon on the surface and its saturation in the environment triggered a violent explosion that claimed the lives of 137 people: 69 lost their lives at the scene and of the 81 hospitalized for burns, 68 died; only 13 were discharged with injuries.

The magnitude of the explosion was aggravated by the large number of people present, some collecting fuel and others out of simple curiosity, which contributed to the tragedy.