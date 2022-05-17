Although it is difficult to estimate the true number of civilian deaths from the war in Ukraine, it is clear from videos and reports from the ground that thousands of people have lost their lives in the fighting. Mass graves and makeshift cemeteries have appeared across the country, offering researchers and NGOs a way to estimate the number of war victims. The Center for Information Resilience has been tracking some of these cemeteries using satellite imagery.

