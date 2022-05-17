Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Image Composition Costume splendor at royal dinners in honor of Niinistö’s visit

May 17, 2022
in World Europe
The first day of President Sauli Niinistö’s state visit culminated in a dinner at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

Of the Republic president Sauli Niinistö began a state visit to Sweden on Tuesday.

The first day of the visit culminated in a dinner party at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, where political, economic and cultural figures gathered to enjoy dinner in honor of the presidential couple’s visit.

The Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva

Crown Princess Victoria and her wife Prince Daniel. Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva

Opposition leader Ulf Kristersson, chairman of the moderate coalition, and his wife Birgitta Ed Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva

Marcus Wallenberg, a banker and industrialist from the Wallenberg industrial family, and his wife, Fanny Sachs Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva

Maria Sid, a Finnish actress, director and director of the Stockholm City Theater Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva

Finnish Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva

