Image Composition Costume splendor at royal dinners in honor of Niinistö’s visit

The first day of President Sauli Niinistö’s state visit culminated in a dinner at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.
The first day of the visit culminated in a dinner party at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, where political, economic and cultural figures gathered to enjoy dinner in honor of the presidential couple’s visit.
The Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva
Crown Princess Victoria and her wife Prince Daniel. Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva
Opposition leader Ulf Kristersson, chairman of the moderate coalition, and his wife Birgitta Ed Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva
Marcus Wallenberg, a banker and industrialist from the Wallenberg industrial family, and his wife, Fanny Sachs Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva
Maria Sid, a Finnish actress, director and director of the Stockholm City Theater Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva
Finnish Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva
