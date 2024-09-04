If a tipster’s report is to be believed, the next wave of NVIDIA RTX cards will require the most powerful power supply gamers can get their hands on. The flagship model, the RTX 5080, requires a 400-watt power supply to run.

But another member of this line, the RTX 5090, would only work with a 600 watt one. It is understood that in addition to this extra power, they will also require an efficient ventilation system.

But something to keep in mind is that the NVIDIA RTX 5080 is planned to show a 1.1x performance increase over the RTX 4090. Unfortunately, the person who revealed this information (Kopite7kimi) does not specify whether this improvement is on average or in aspects such as rasterization and ray tracing.

Now, how reliable is the person mentioned above? Apparently he has been posting accurate details for some time now.

Especially the NVIDIA RTX 4090 months before there were any official announcements. There are currently a number of rumors about the RTX 50 line. Although there are no concrete details at the moment, there is a list that shows some features:

GeForce RTX 5090 – 600 watt power supply +150 watts vs. 4090, 1 x 16-pin power connector

GeForce RTX 5080 – 400 Watt Power Supply +80 Watts vs. 4080, 1 x 16-pin power connector

GeForce RTX 5070 – 220 watt power supply +20 watts vs. 4070, 1 x 16-pin power connector

GeForce RTX 5060 – 170 watt power supply +55 watts vs. 4060, 1 x 16-pin power connector

GeForce RTX 5050 – 100 watt power supply, 1 x 16-pin power connector

When will the NVIDIA RTX 50 line go on sale? Again, there is no 100% official information. But many expect it to be in early 2025. So the company should share information about it very soon. But if what we shared with you before is real, it is best to start thinking about a new power supply.

Other news we shared with you earlier about the company is about its new AI-based G-Assist tool, and how its laptops will be compatible with Microsoft AI.

