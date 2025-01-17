Miguel Ángel Rodríguez’s messages with Ayuso’s partner show that he knowingly lied about the pact with the Prosecutor’s Office

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez knowingly lied when he stated in March of last year that the Prosecutor’s Office had offered an agreement to Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner. A message provided by himself to the Supreme Court, sent to his telephone by Alberto González Amador a few hours after elDiario.es’ first exclusive on the case, shows that the businessman informed him that his lawyer was negotiating with the Prosecutor’s Office and that he had planned to accept a minimum sentence, contrary to what Rodríguez spread among journalists: “Everything is still standing,” said the message, which Rodríguez manipulated to affirm that everything had stopped “by orders from above.”

The statements of the prosecutors in the Supreme Court bury Ayuso’s conspiracy theory

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez appeared as a witness before Judge Ángel Hurtado last week along with eight journalists. Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s chief of staff had to answer several questions about a message he sent to several journalists on the night of March 13: the content of an email from prosecutor Julián Salto and the assessment that the agreement offered by the Prosecutor’s Office had been stopped “from above”. The reality was that, a month earlier, González Amador’s lawyer had offered to pay half a million euros and accept eight months in prison in exchange for closing the case with a consent and not going to prison.

The message that Rodríguez himself has provided to the Supreme Court shows that he knowingly lied. On the morning of March 12, just three hours after elDiario.es exclusively published that González Amador had been denounced by the Prosecutor’s Office for a tax fraud of 350,000 euros. The contact saved on the phone of Ayuso’s chief of staff as “Alberto Quirón”, a company for which he has provided his services as an advisor, bounces back a message, presumably from his lawyer as Rodríguez himself has acknowledged.

“Good morning Alberto. I have received email from the prosecutor. It seems that everything is still standing. I’m going to call the prosecutor to clarify. My idea is that in the end there is only one convicted person. And a minimum fine,” he stated and then copied that email from prosecutor Julián Salto.

The message provided by Rodríguez himself refutes or qualifies many of his public statements in recent months. On the night of March 13, he stated before several journalists that this agreement had come from the Prosecutor’s Office and that it had been stopped by “orders from above,” when the message received a day and a half before explained that the conversations came from behind and that the lawyer The businessman had a proposal to make and the objective of the “minimum fine.”

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez lied before the Supreme Court



In his version before the Supreme Court and before the media, Rodríguez has always defended that he never knew anything about previous negotiations or previous emails when he communicated that version of the events to a dozen journalists, clarifying that his assessment that everything had been stopped “from above” was “opinion” and not information. The messages provided to the Supreme Court reveal that a day and a half earlier he already knew that González Amador’s lawyer was seeking an agreement in accordance with the Prosecutor’s Office and that everything was still “standing.”