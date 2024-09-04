American Security Project: US spends $1.35 billion annually due to obesity in soldiers

The US spends $1.35 billion annually due to obesity in military personnel. Such data are given in a report by the American Security Project.

It is specified that the largest part of the above amount – 1.25 billion – is for the treatment of soldiers, and losses due to decreased productivity amount to 99 million. The report shows that medical expenses increased due to the softening of approaches related to the physical training of the military.

It is noted that current physical training programs help soldiers lose less than one percent of their body weight, and there is no evidence that the weight loss will be sustained over time.

Earlier, Mike Waltz, a Republican member of the House Armed Services Committee, called the state of combat readiness of the American army horrific. According to him, under the administration of the current President of the country Joe Biden, the crisis with recruiting new recruits in the armed forces has worsened, and now the situation is “worse than ever.”