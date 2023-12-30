The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced that the death toll from the strike that targeted the Belgorod region had risen on Saturday.

She told the ministry that the attack on the city adjacent to the border with Ukraine led to the death of 14 people and the wounding of 108 others, according to a new toll.

The ministry wrote on Telegram, “According to the latest information, 12 adults and two children were killed in Belgorod. 108 people were injured, including fifteen children.”

The Ministry reported, in a previous report, that the bombing of Belgorod resulted in ten deaths and 45 injuries.