Starting this Saturday, the Murcian Health Service (SMS) offers free masks in the Emergency Departments of its ten hospitals and in Primary Care emergencies, health centers and offices for patients and companions. With this measure, we want to avoid infections due to respiratory infections in the population and health professionals. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, recalled that “the increase in the incidence of flu and covid is common in these winter months.” With this measure “we want to protect patients who go to the emergency room, even if it is for another pathology, and encourage the population to use it when they have symptoms of suffering from a respiratory disease to avoid infecting other people,” he explained.

The incidence of acute respiratory infections increased by 27% in the week of December 17 to 24. Influenza A infections have increased, specifically, by 120%, while the incidence of covid grows by 40%. Given this whole situation, the SMS already recommended at the beginning of the week to all its health centers the use of masks. Now, a further step is taken, with the delivery of this element of protection to those who go to the Emergency Services.

Health calls on the general population to wear a mask when they report symptoms such as cough or any symptoms compatible with a respiratory virus, especially if they are going to be in contact with vulnerable patients. Also, remember that the flu vaccination campaign is still underway, and is now open to the entire population.