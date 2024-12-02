Hydration of our body is essential for many processes that have to do with health are developed correctly. What’s more, three-quarters of the brain and heart are made up strictly of water, more than 80% of the lungs and more 92% of blood is water.

Although there is no concrete answer on how many liters of water you should drink per day, from the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend consuming between one and a half and two liters daily. Of course, we should not fall into excess either.

And overhydration can affect seriously to the kidneys, blood and alter blood pressure, causing dizziness, headaches and even death, in the most extreme caseswhich usually be due to enormous disorders of the organism.

Benefits

Between the benefits of drinking a moderate amount of waterit is worth noting:

Prevents headaches and migraines.

Helps in digestion and prevents constipation.

Relieves fatigue.

Helps maintain the beauty of the skin.

Improves the immune system.

Reduces the risk of cancer.

Solve bad breath.

Reduces the risk of heart problems.

To take into account

With all this, a study from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), in the United States, has determined that it is enough to drink about six glasses of water a day to prevent kidney stones and help adults lose weight.

In daily life practice, the authors have pointed out that encouraging people to drink water before meals would be an intervention simple and cheap what could have “huge benefits“, given lThe increasing prevalence of obesity throughout the current panorama.