The number of coronavirus cases in the United States increased by 0.1%, compared to the same period on Tuesday, reaching 82.1 million cases as of 5:45 am, New York time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News Agency.

The increase at the national level in the number of cases matched the average daily rise, which is less than 0.1% during the past week.

California recorded the largest number of confirmed cases, with 9.32 million, up 0.3% from the same period the previous day.

The state of “Nebraska” saw a 1% increase in the number of cases compared to the same time yesterday, bringing the total to 485,489.

Carolina also witnessed the largest number of deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, with 108 people dying.