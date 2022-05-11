In Italy it affects one in 5 people, or 21.7% of the population, one in 4 suffers from it on average for 7 long years. And the chronic pain, that is persistent, continuous or recurrent, which has lasted for more than 3 months, influencing the patient’s quality of life and reducing their functional capacities. It was no coincidence that this condition was recognized by WHO as one of the world’s major public health problems in general, as it affects all age groups with a higher prevalence in women. It has disabling consequences from a physical and psychic point of view, not to mention the negative impact it also has on working, social and relationship life.

Over 90% of chronic pain cases are treatable and curable with multimodal therapy (which includes drugs, minimally invasive techniques and individual rehabilitation projects), however 40% of those afflicted with it do not know that there are treatments available. In addition, about two years pass between the onset and the first medical visit and the times to receive a correct diagnosis are more than five years. As if that were not enough, the problems that emerged during the pandemic highlighted a lack of attention to patients with pain, a lack of continuity in assistance, difficulties in accessing therapies and psychological hesitation towards treatment centers.

And with the aim of raising the level of social, institutional and territorial attention to this very widespread condition of suffering, the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti) has promoted: “Beyond pain, Social manifesto against suffering“Which develops ten points that correspond to ten emergencies and rights that can no longer be postponed to guarantee all citizens the right to adequate management of chronic pain. The public document on chronic pain was presented on the occasion of the XX Congress of the cultural and pain area of ​​Siaarti, and is intended for patients, family members, caregivers, doctors.

The initiative is signed and shared by 17 scientific societies (Aifi – Italian Association of Physiotherapy; Aisd – Italian Association for the Study of Pain; Aogoi – Association of Italian Hospital Obstetricians and Gynecologists; Cittadinanzattiva; Onda Foundation; Italia Longeva; Senior Italia Federanziani; Federdolore; Sid – Italian Diabetes Society; Sige – Italian Society of Gastroenterology ; Sigo – Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics; Sigot – Italian Society of Hospital and Territory Geriatrics; Simfer – Italian Society of Physical and Rehabilitative Medicine; Simg – Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care, Sin – Italian Society of Neurology, Sin -Reni – Italian Society of Nephrology; Siot – Italian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology) and is supported by Grünenthal Italia.

Among the objectives of the Manifest

: spread the knowledge of the law 38/2010 (“Provisions to guarantee access to palliative care and pain therapy”) still little known in Italy, despite sanctioning the citizen’s right to pain therapy and defining the need to detect pain within the medical record and work to ensure that it is applied uniformly throughout the national territory.

“Over a million Italians – he says Antonino Giarratano, President Siaarti – today suffers from severe chronic pain and we cannot accept that the critical issues in the daily lives of these citizens are forgotten, forcing many people in our country to take an often tortuous and sometimes unsatisfactory path to seek appropriate and effective therapeutic solutions ” . Hence the idea of a Manifesto “focused on the inalienable right of citizens to pain therapy – underlines Giarratano – because we intend, together with many scientific societies, to raise the level of social, institutional and organizational attention towards a widespread and dramatic condition of suffering. The objective of the Manifesto is to focus on some possible immediate actions at all levels of the NHS, without territorial or organizational distinction. The commitment of all to the ten actions highlighted by Siaarti can thus set in motion a system of culture of care and daily assistance that makes the response to those suffering from chronic pain clear and immediate “.

“The value of this Manifesto lies in the ability to convey important information for citizens struggling with chronic pain – he adds Anna Lisa Mandorino, general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva – and it is in line with what we have promoted over the years with our campaigns on the subject. The first objective is to inform citizens about law 38/2010, which is still little known by two out of three people, and to ensure that it is applied uniformly throughout the national territory “. “Pain therapy is an important aspect of treatment – says Elsa Viora, president of the Association of Italian hospital obstetricians and gynecologists (Aogoi) – for this reason our association has enthusiastically joined this document which we hope will be implemented in the various reality, even in gynecology and obstetrics “.

In the end, Aldo SterponeGeneral manager of Grunenthal Italia: “Our support for the Social Manifesto – he underlines – was immediately convinced and involved. Chronic pain represents a real critical issue in our country, both for patients and their families as well as for the entire social and working fabric. Our commitment as a company is aimed, on a daily basis, at raising awareness, educating and spreading a widespread culture on pain. We believe that this Siaarti document is able to push towards a new culture of interpretation and pain management. Culture that we need to respond with renewed commitment to the need for health in the area of ​​chronic pain “.

These are the 10 points contained in the Manifesto against suffering and for access to pain therapy:

1) A payable right – The scientific societies and associations adhering to the Manifesto underline the need for access to chronic non-cancer pain therapy to be considered an inalienable and enforceable right by Italian citizens, advantageous for the whole of society, ensured by the presence of specific dedicated skills, towards which all health institutions and the NHS must be mobilized;

2) A widespread and homogeneous right – Scientific societies and associations note the need for a complete, continuous and without territorial differentiation of pain therapy on the national territory, following the dictates of the reference standards referred to in the founding premise.

3) Right correctly sized – Scientific societies and associations express the need to develop reliable reference data over time to define the number of pain therapy centers needed on the national and regional territory in relation to the number of inhabitants, so that citizens’ needs are met, while maintaining always updated the census of the centers in relation to the number of patients followed and treated;

4) A right without waiting – Scientific societies and associations underline the need to ensure that pain therapy centers are fully operational and functioning, with competent and complete staff, and able to ensure citizens have homogeneous access throughout the national territory to therapies and their continuity, breaking down waiting lists, and ensuring an effective and correct treatment path for the patient with chronic non-cancer pain.

5) A right for the greatest frailties – Scientific societies and associations note the need for the most fragile sections of the population to have certainty of guaranteed, timely, facilitated and continuous access to pain therapy centers;

6) A right guaranteed by specific multidisciplinary skills – Scientific societies and associations express the need for all health professions involved in pain therapy to be included in the assistance paths guaranteed to citizen-patients and to receive quality, adequate, continuous training based on evidence;

7) A research-based right – Scientific societies and associations express the need for research in the algology field to have preferential access to special funds for the development of innovative drugs, similar to what is already being done in other fields. Furthermore, it is stressed the need for independent research to be favored and supported as a priority by national agencies.

8) A right supported by digital technologies – Scientific societies and associations focus on the need for solutions with a strong component of technological innovation to be expressly developed in the management of telemonitoring, teleconsultation and teleassistance in the area of ​​pain;

9) A monitored right – Scientific societies and associations underline the need for institutions, central and regional agencies, scientific societies in collaboration with patient associations to equip themselves with tools to continuously and accurately verify the state of implementation of Law 38.2010 and subsequent agreements in the area of ​​pain;

10) A communicated right – Scientific societies and associations identify and express the need for national and local, traditional, digital and social media to be involved in the correct and continuous dissemination of information on pain therapy, also thanks to the direct involvement of patient associations and organizations civics of citizens.