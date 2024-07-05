Governor Golubev: Air defense shot down 10 Ukrainian drones, fires spotted on left bank

Russian air defense systems shot down ten drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the skies over Rostov-on-Don on the night of July 5. The number of air targets with which the enemy staged a massive attack on the city was reported by the region’s governor Vasily Golubev in Telegram-channel.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties, but the information is being clarified.

“According to the operational duty services, as a result of the air attack and the fall of UAV debris, landscape fires were recorded on the left bank of the Don in Rostov and in the Azov region,” Golubev added.