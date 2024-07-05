Mexico City.– The Specialized Chamber of the Electoral Court determined that the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, violated the equity and impartiality of the electoral process, and therefore gave notice to the local Congress to apply the corresponding measures.

In their session on Thursday, the magistrates resolved four complaints against the state leader, of which three were admissible and one non-existent.

The governor was accused of violating the principles of legality, impartiality, neutrality and equity in the contest, as well as misuse of resources for a video on his Instagram account supporting Movimiento Ciudadano.

The Court determined that this fact was analyzed in another complaint, and therefore it is considered “the update of the direct effect of res judicata due to the violation of the principles of impartiality, neutrality, equity in the contest and improper use of public resources.”

The president was considered to have committed self-promotion for issuing a statement from the Government of Nuevo León on November 19, 2023, in which his political career, his government achievements, approval ratings for his administration were highlighted, and it was stated that a president from Monterrey is necessary.

“The principles of impartiality and neutrality were violated and public resources were misused,” the Court ruled, establishing that there were no advance campaign actions by the governor.

In light of this, the Congress of Nuevo León is informed so that it can take the appropriate actions.

In addition, it was determined that the Secretary of Mobility and Urban Planning of the Government of Nuevo Leon at that time violated the electoral law “by issuing and disseminating several speeches from the Government Palace and using official media” to promote García.

For this fact, the general director of the Radio and Television System of Nuevo León and the head of Communications are also held responsible for failing to monitor the content of the official television station and the Government’s social networks by disseminating said information in violation of the law.

“Consequently, it is proposed to notify the board of directors of the Congress of Nuevo Leon regarding the governor and the state Comptroller’s Office regarding the other officials,” the ruling states.

A similar sanction was imposed in another appeal, derived from a complaint by the PRD, for the video that the governor made in which he gave a pair of orange tennis shoes to Jorge Álvarez Máynez, as a symbol of passing the baton to him, since he could not be the presidential candidate.

Initially, the Specialized Chamber stated that it did not see that García highlighted a candidate, but the Superior Chamber reversed its ruling and ordered it to be more thorough.

The Court has now determined that the principles of neutrality, equity and impartiality were violated, as well as the misuse of public resources.

“Given that his position as governor requires him to take a higher degree of care during the stages of the electoral process, his mere appearance and publication of the reported video on his social network violates electoral regulations,” he stated.

It was determined that Álvarez Máynez and Movimiento Ciudadano did receive an undue benefit, for which they were fined, and the local Congress must decide on the governor.

In another case, regarding the accusations made by the governor against Francisco Cienfuegos Martínez, who served as campaign coordinator for Xóchitl Gálvez in Nuevo León, in his press conference on February 8, the Court determined that there was no violation of the electoral norm, since, it argued, it was a matter of freedom of expression.

“Because they are inserted in the context of a news event of interest to the public, this is because the statements of the governor of Nuevo León related to Francisco Cienfuegos Martínez did not violate the principles of impartiality and neutrality, since they were not intended to harm a political party or candidate, they were merely a criticism of the alleged improper conduct of said person as a local public servant,” it ruled.