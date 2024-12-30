Renfe will implement a virtual assistant equipped with artificial intelligence on its web and app channels, to offer automated help on issues related to its railway services.

The public company has already put out to tender a contract to find a company to be responsible for the creation and introduction of this new digital tool for an amount of 210,000 eurosaccording to the minutes consulted by Europa Press.

The objective is decongest telephone and in-person use of users when looking for solutions to their doubts, maintaining natural language and with answers based on updated content.

The solution will interact with end users and simulate a conversation through responses trained according to the Renfe Group’s information repositories, using Generative Artificial Intelligence and also considering the inclusion of information in real time obtained through integrations with services available in Renfe.

The successful bidder will offer a complete solution that will contemplate the design and construction of the virtual agent, its launch into production on Renfe channels, including security plans, testing and deployment, operation and monitoring of the solution after its launch, as well as the correction and implementation of evolutionary, that guarantee established quality criteria.

The assistant will not only be limited to answering frequently asked questions, but will also be trained to offer the option to purchase a ticket, the repetition of some frequent action or the referral to other channels to continue the processes.

This virtual assistant with AI is complementary to the contracts that Renfe already awarded last year to update and modernize the ticket sales and reservation system.

Specifically, it awarded a joint venture of Accenture and Evolution Cloud Enable the design, construction, maintenance and operation of the new sale and reservation of Renfe tickets for 78.6 million eurosand Sqills Products BV the implementation, configuration and operation of a Passenger Service System (PSS), for 85.5 million euros.