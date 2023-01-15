ML Sunday, January 15, 2023, 15:37



With the arrival of low temperatures it is more common to find ice on the

highway and therefore the

Civil Guard has issued several notices to alert drivers about what to do if they encounter solid water.

The agents point out that extreme caution must be exercised after a snowfall, at dusk, after the snow has melted and the remains of water have frozen. It is in these scenarios that

ice is likely to be found in some areas of the road.

When this happens, if you step on a sheet of ice, the Civil Guard advises gently lifting your foot off the accelerator and turning the steering wheel very slowly to control the vehicle.

In the case of having to stop and count

with an ABS system, you have to put your foot down, taking into account that the braking distance will be much longer than without ice. Without

ABSrecommend braking gently so that the wheels do not spin, otherwise it is easy to lose control of the vehicle.