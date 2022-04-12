“The Northman” is the next movie Robert Eggers that has his followers excited. As if his previous work in “The Lighthouse” and “The Witch” were not enough guarantees, the first trailer made it clear that it will be a story as exciting as it is tragic.

Amleth witnesses his uncle assassinate the king, his father, and take his mother hostage. After this, only one thought haunts the protagonist since he was a child: “I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. And I will kill you, Fjölnir.”

The premiere of the film in theaters is scheduled for April 22, 2022, but we already have first reviews that classify it as the best of the year to date. Below, we share these comments with you.

Peter Debruge of Variety:

“The Northman lacks the element of surprise that made ‘The Witch’ and ‘The Lighthouse’ feel like instant classics. It seems that the tape is guided by testosterone and not by intelligence.

Ross Bonaime of Collider:

“There are few filmmakers who can make the leap from small, insular stories to large-scale epics, but with ‘The Northman,’ Eggers has shown that his style and substance can remain intact, no matter the size of the story.”

David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter:

“The film is shot by Eggers’ regular cinematographer Jarin Blaschke, with a restless propulsion and sense of texture for dramatic landscapes, lashed by rain, wind, snow and ice, or covered in mud and ash”.

“The Northman” follows Amleth, who goes on a mission of revenge after the murder of his father. Photo: Focus Feature.

Carlos Aguilar, from The Playlist:

“An astonishing feat of visceral cinema, ‘The Northman,’ like Eggers’ previous films, deserves an in-depth look while still delivering a high-octane action odyssey.”

David Ehrlich of indieWire:

“In a cinematic era that has been defined by compromise, ‘The Northman’ hits theaters with the fury of a Valkyrie: it’s the rare studio epic that would rather die than submit to modern precepts of how it should be told” .