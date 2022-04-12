The Brooklyn District Police reported that multiple citizens were injured by gunshots at a subway station. In addition, the authorities found some unexploded explosives at the scene, possibly left there by the fleeing assailant.

At least 13 people were injured after a man wearing a mask and bulletproof vest shot at them, police sources said on April 12.

The incident occurred during a morning commute at the 36th Street subway station, in the Sunset Park sector, in Brooklyn, New York.

The alleged assailant fled the scene and has not yet been captured, while investigations continue.

In addition, a spokesman for the New York City Fire Department reported that authorities found some unexploded devices at the station.

Police sources indicate that the artifacts could have been thrown there by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. Subsequently, the New York Police reported through their Twitter account that “there are no active explosive devices at this time.”

In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area.



Photos posted by witnesses on social media show some bloodied people on the subway platform, as well as a heavy police presence.

News in development…

With AP and local media