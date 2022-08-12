When it sold Cachaçaria Ypióca to the British company Diageo, a global leader in the alcoholic beverage segment, in May 2012, Grupo Telles pocketed 300 million pounds (about R$930 million at the time), but got rid of a century-old brand which represented 70% of its turnover. After toasting the sale, the hangover came. Or rather: the challenge of applying the capital to other profitable activities.

After a decade, the group has seven companies and expects to close 2022 with revenues of R$ 758 million, 29% higher than last year. By 2025, the goal is to exceed R$ 1 billion. And alcohol remains at the heart of the business. Both in production, through Ceará Mirim Agroindustrial, and in the distribution of ethanol, made by Ypetro, created in 2016.

According to the group’s president, Paulo Telles Neto, the sugarcane crushing capacity is 510,000 tons per harvest, which yields 300,000 liters of ethanol a day. Ypetro supplies Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte and Pernambuco, not only with its own production, but also serving Ipiranga, Petrobras and Raízen. “We distribute 6 million liters of fuel per month, 50% gasoline, 30% diesel and 20% ethanol,” said Telles Neto. Distribution already represents 50% of revenues and the prospect is to increase the potential with the release of direct sales of ethanol to gas stations, established by Law 14,367/22.

REINVENTION In addition to fuel, Grupo Telles continues with Santaelisa Embalagens, created in the early 1990s to produce boxes of Ypióca and today is the group’s second company in terms of revenue, with 25% of the total. For the Vice President of Operations, Aline Telles Chaves, the potential is also great in the packaging segment, which has been in high demand since the pandemic. “It was our company that grew the most last year,” said Aline.

Like other units that make up the group, Santaelisa knew how to look at the market and conquer its space. “All businesses have been reinvented,” she said, citing Naturágua, a bottler of mineral water that stands out for its evolution in technology and automation. From there, Yplastic Embalagens Plásticas was born, which today has customers in several markets, including Ypióca. In the beverage segment, the recent acquisition of Natucoco added a new item to the portfolio. The group also has Agropaulo, dedicated to the production of beef cattle and grains. After 166 years of success with cachaça, a decade without it has been invigorating for the Telles.