This is a sad story that has thrown a pregnant woman into despair who was waiting for nothing but to hold her baby in her arms. THE doctors, however, tell the mother that her daughter is dead, but in reality she is alive. A terrible mistake for the young woman who, however, four hours after her birth had to say goodbye to her newborn baby.

Alisha Pegg went to William Harvey Hospital in Ashfort, Kent, England. She had to give birth to her daughter: she was in labor and for this she had reached the health facility. The doctors, however, sent her home.

When she got home, however, the labor continued. And Alisha Pegg gave birth to daughter Grace at home. The baby was born premature: she was only 22 weeks old. If they had listened to her in the hospital, perhaps Grace would still be with her now.

The BBC reports that the woman, the day before giving birth, in February 2021, went to the hospital with severe pain and abdominal cramps. The doctors had told her that the little girl did not move and there was no heartbeat.

In my head, I thought my daughter was fine, given her heartbeat. I explained to the doctors that I was in labor and felt the need to push, but the doctor told me to go home.

After 24 hours, the mother returns to the hospital in an ambulance and is told that the baby, born at home, was stillborn. But then they correct themselves: she was born alive, only to die four hours later in the arms of her mother.

For Alisha, the doctors did not give the appropriate support to her daughter, because they thought she was already dead: