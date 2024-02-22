The North Face-Fondazione Laureus Italia promote an inclusion project

The North Face and Laureus Sport for Good Italia Foundation together for a youth inclusion project. The partnership, announced last September 13th, on the occasion of the Global Climbing Day, which was held at the Urban Wall, the largest indoor climbing gym in Milan, allows 10 boys and girls from the Gallaratese district, a north-western suburb of Milan, to practice indoor climbing, promoting accessibility and equality in a vulnerable socio-economic context.

Thanks to the support of Urban Wall, a climbing gym of which The North Face has been a partner since 2022, young people supported by the Laureus Italia Foundation have the opportunity to practice this sport for free, accompanied by gym instructors. The first two lessons took place on January 31st and February 7th, the next ones are scheduled for today, February 21st, March 6th and 20th, April 3rd and 17th, May 8th and 22nd and May 5th. June.

Laureus Italy Foundation, committed to supporting minors living in conditions of severe economic and social deprivation through the power of sport, has found in The North Face the ideal partner with which to share the vision of sporting activity as a powerful tool for inclusion and aggregation.

Thanks to this project the boys and girls they become protagonists of a journey of growth and discovery of the world of climbing. The aim is to increase confidence in one's abilities and to develop and acquire new sporting and life skills, useful for combating problems such as anxiety, conflict and school dropout.

Climbing is an excellent way to test yourself, to overcome fears and limits, build trust and strengthen bonds. The walls to climb are a metaphor for the challenges encountered in life but which also offer unexpected opportunities.

Daria Braga, Director of the Laureus Italia Foundation, comments: “We are happy to activate this new collaboration with The North Face which allows us to expand our sports offering. We thus give boys and girls the opportunity to face new challenges in order to overcome their limits thanks to climbing.”