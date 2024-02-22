It would be wrong to linearly equate war correspondents with participants in a special military operation (SVO). Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov stated this on February 22 in an interview with the portal International Reporters. In a conversation with Peskov, the journalist noted that there is an opinion that such a decision is necessary.

Peskov also recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously been asked a question regarding this topic. The head of state then noted that military officers show courage on the battlefield, but do not directly participate in the conflict. Peskov indicated that he agrees with the opinion of the Russian leader.

“Still, they are not direct participants in the conflict, they are not participating in this war with weapons in their hands. Therefore, to linearly, linearly equate them with the participants of the SVO, I think it would probably be wrong,” he said.

At the same time, Peskov emphasized that military correspondents, conveying the truth about what is happening on the battlefield to the citizens of their country and others, show great courage and courage. He noted that their heroic work deserves special assessment, he clarifies “Gazeta.Ru”.

“We see that they are often awarded, our military officers, that is, their work is seen, their heroism is noticed and rewarded properly,” Peskov added.

In this interview, he also noted that media workers should be true patriots of their countries. The press secretary of the head of state noted that such people are not found everywhere, but in Russia there are a number of media outlets “of which we are proud, which are truly the legislators of a very high standard of journalism.”

In July last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree awarding the Order of Courage to journalists of the Izvestia Information Center Roman Polshakov and cameraman Dmitry Shikov, who were injured during an attack by Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye region.