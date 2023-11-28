Wheel manufacturer Canyon is venturing into track cycling. It took two years until the Speedmax CFR was finished. A look back at the development process.

Standing fast: The design language of the track bike is impressive, the chainring is comparatively huge and designed for speeds of around 70 km/h. Image: Alan Klee

AFrom the perspective of a normal cyclist, a track bike like the Canyon Speedmax CFR Track seems like it comes from another planet, even if, from a very pragmatic point of view, it has all the attributes of a classic bike. Despite the presence of two wheels in one frame, the crank-operated chain drive with an almost absurdly large chainring, saddle and a strange-looking handlebar, this bike makes it clear even when stationary that the design approach is different. The design language of this dynamic sculpture screams loudly: wind tunnel!

Viewed from the front and rear, the Speedmax CFR Track is extremely delicate, the profiles are almost wafer-thin – the distance between the fork legs is only 44 millimeters. From this angle, the Canyon looks like a deliberately flattened racing bike. From the side, the viewer sees a contrasting image: everything is wide and flat, appears almost martial – and very fast even when standing still.