Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Presidential elections | What do the presidential candidates think about culture? Live broadcast of the debate on Tuesday at 16:45

November 28, 2023
The theme of the panel discussion of the presidential candidates on Tuesday is culture. HS shows the conversation live.

Do they belong cultural affairs also for the president? What kind of power is there in culture – can it strengthen Finnish democracy and pluralism?

And what is the candidates’ own relationship with culture?

Among other things, the presidential candidates will discuss these topics today, Tuesday, in a panel discussion organized by the Center for the Promotion of the Arts. The event starts on Tuesday, November 28 at 4:45 p.m.

HS shows the discussion on the small stage of the Finnish National Theater live in connection with this story.

Candidates participate in the panel Mika Aaltola, Lee Andersson, Sari Essayah, Pekka Haavisto, Jussi Halla-aho, Hjallis Harkimo, Olli Rehn and Alexander Stubb.

The panel will be moderated by the director of the Art Promotion Center Kaisa Rönkkö and actor Mitra Matouf.

The event is organized by the Art Promotion Center in cooperation with Säätiöt ja rahastot ry and the Finnish Cultural Foundation.

