He Mexican driver Sergio Pérezbehind the wheel of his Red Bull, shared his impressions after finishing fifth in the classification of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Sergio Pérez second in the World Cup behind Max Verstappen, will start from the third lineahead of the Spanish Carlos Sainz, winner in Singapore from pole but only sixth this Saturday

Pérez explained the difficulties he faced in matching the pace of his teammate, Max Verstappenand stressed that, despite the complications in qualifying, he focused on his performance in Sunday’s race.

“We have focused a lot on the race, because we knew that we did not have the pace for one lap, because tomorrow we can run and arrive in a good place,” Pérez commented in an interview with FOX Sports.

The driver from Guadalajara pointed out that he had problems in the fast corners, which made it difficult for him to stabilize the car and caused him to lose time in qualifying.

In addition, he mentioned that the strategy of making two attempts in Q2 with new soft tires, which left him only one attempt in Q3, did not favor him either.

Pérez acknowledged that qualifying was not ideal and that the loss of a set of new tires in Q2 affected his performance. Despite these obstacles, the Mexican remains optimistic ahead of Sunday’s race and will seek to make up ground.

In contrast, Max Verstappen, his teammate and current championship leader, dominated in all training and qualifying sessions at the Japanese Grand Prix, securing pole position with an impressive time.

The Dutchman led all the qualifying rounds and demonstrated his superiority on this circuit.

The two-time Formula 1 world champion has had an outstanding performance during the season, achieving records of consecutive victories and remaining at the top of the championship.

The performance in Japan marks a return to form after a difficult qualifying in Singapore the previous week.

The Japanese Grand Prix race promises to be exciting, with Verstappen leading the grid, followed closely by the McLaren drivers, and Sergio Pérez looking to advance from fifth position.

Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix classification

1. Max Verstappen NER Red Bull.

2. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren.

3. Lando Norris GBR McLaren.

4. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari.

5. Sergio Pérez MEX Red Bull.

6. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari.

7. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes.

8. George Russell GBR Mercedes.

9. Yuki Tsunoda JAP Alpha Tauri

10. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin

11. Liam Lawson NZL Alpha Tauri

12. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine

13. Alex Albon THA Williams

14. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine

15. Kevin Magnussen DIN Haas

16. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo

17. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin

18. Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas

19. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo

20. Logan Sargeant USA Williams.

