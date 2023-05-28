Sunday, May 28, 2023, 10:47



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Among the major annual business events is ‘The Night of the Murcian Economy’, an event organized by the Murcia Chamber of Commerce and which serves to take the pulse of the different sectors of activity, take stock, as well as to listen to the demands and appeals that the business community sends to the different administrations in order to establish improvements that have an impact on productivity. The Murcia Chamber of Commerce, as organizer of the event, announced this month of May the decision of its expected annual awards with which it recognizes and values ​​the excellence of the business activity of the Region in different fields.

After the meeting of the jury, the winners in this edition are Ritec (International Expansion Award), La Colegiala (Select Trade Award), Procession of the Salzillos on Good Friday (Tourism Development Award) and ENAE (Innovation and Technological Development Award).

Similarly, Alfonso Tomás, CEO and co-founder of the company PcComponentes based in Alhama de Murcia, has been distinguished with the Chamber Award for Professional Career.

These awards are intended to make visible the work and effort of Murcian companies to promote internationalization and exports; the incorporation of new forms of trade to adapt to market trends; the ability to attract and promote tourism; or the commitment to innovation. In addition, recognition is granted to the personal career of businessmen, managers or entities, for its impact both on the development of their company and of society as a whole, in this case the co-founder of a company such as PcComponentes, an example of a career Business success.

The Murcia Chamber of Commerce awards are the oldest in the business field in the Region and are held under the sponsorship of Banco Sabadell.

Its delivery will take place during a solemn act that will take place next Thursday, June 1 and in which the assistance of the main political, social and economic authorities of the autonomous community is assured.