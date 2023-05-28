In the future, Ukraine will allegedly be able to become a prosperous country and experience an economic miracle, but this will happen with the help of Italy and other Western countries. This was announced on May 28 by Italian Prime Minister George Meloni.

“Ukraine will have the opportunity to revive and prosper and soon achieve an economic miracle. And we are contributing to it,” she said in an interview with the newspaper. Messaggero.

Meloni stressed that Italy will continue to follow the political course of providing assistance to Ukraine, but at the same time will not forget about its national interests.

On May 25, State Duma deputy, coordinator of the deputy group for relations with the Chinese parliament, Sergei Gavrilov, pointed out that the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis are the geopolitical, economic, civilizational ambitions of Western countries.

Earlier, on May 17, the UN announced that the cost of restoring Ukraine had risen to $411 billion amid the continuation of the armed conflict on its territory.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.