DThe authorities in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have once again reported serious Russian rocket attacks. Shortly after the shelling on Wednesday evening, at least nine people were reported injured. The Russian army attacked with repurposed S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, Kharkiv military governor Oleh Synyehubov wrote on Telegram. A civilian object was damaged. He initially did not give any further details. In addition to Kharkiv, shelling was also reported in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions in the evening.

After almost two years of aggressive war, Russia is currently bombing its neighboring country particularly heavily with rockets, cruise missiles and combat drones. Kharkiv, which is only around 30 kilometers from the border with Russia, is often affected by this. Just before the New Year, the city was shaken by a particularly serious attack in which dozens of people were injured.

Zelenskyj in the Baltics: Request for more anti-aircraft defense for Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj called for more weapons aid to defend against the bombings in Lithuania during his first foreign visit this year. “Air defense systems are number one among the things we lack,” he said in Vilnius after a meeting with his colleague Gitanas Nauseda. According to Zelensky, Russia fired at least 500 rockets, cruise missiles and drones into Ukraine over the new year. 70 percent of them were intercepted, he said. Nevertheless, there were dozens of deaths and injuries as well as extensive damage in Ukraine.

The NATO-Ukraine Council, founded in 2023, also met in Brussels on Wednesday because of the particularly massive Russian air strikes. The defense alliance said that numerous allies had outlined plans for the provision of additional capabilities. It's about support worth billions of euros. What was specifically promised remained unclear at first. However, NATO cited the planned provision of additional air defense systems as an example of aid commitments.