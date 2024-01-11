Expert Fedutinov: upgraded “Cube” drones will have an increased flight range

The flight range of the “Cube” kamikaze drones could be increased during modernization. Features of the advanced drone named editor-in-chief of the specialized publication “Unmanned Aviation”, RIAC expert Denis Fedutinov in a conversation with Izvestia.

“Taking into account the theses previously voiced by the management of the Kalashnikov concern that work is underway to increase the characteristics of this kamikaze drone, it can be assumed that if the platform itself has not undergone major changes, then the electronic filling of the UAV and software could have been improved . This could be done in order to increase the autonomy of the drone in terms of reducing the influence of electronic countermeasures on the navigation and target guidance system,” he said.

The expert added that during the modernization, the striking power of the device could be increased by increasing the carrying capacity and expanding the list of combat units that the “Cube” is capable of carrying. He suggested that the designers also increased the duration and range of the product. According to Fedutinov, in this case the size of the drone will increase.

In December, Kalashnikov President Alan Lushnikov announced that the concern had begun shipping the first batch of modernized “Cube” kamikaze drones to the customer. According to him, the device is distinguished by a warhead of increased power.

In November, the director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces (ADF), Yuri Knutov, said that the “Cube,” which reaches speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour, can patrol for a long time.