Valencia has given the white team a painting with a photograph of the Valencian Community flag displayed at the Santiago Bernabéu at the start of the match between both of them on December 3 at Mestalla.

The recognition that Valencia has had with the white team and, especially, with Florentino Pérez is due to the fact that the club was the first to donate 1 million euros to those affected by DANA.

Likewise, Real Madrid displayed a giant Senyera in the first game they played after what happened by DANA.

La Senyera later excelled at Mestalla in the duel against Real Betis, the first that Valencia CF played after the break forced by the terrible catastrophe.