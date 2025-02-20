The Spanish PLD Space has sealed an agreement to convert the ‘Espacuerto’ Etlaq, from Oman, in his second launch base For his Miura rockets with which he aspires to become one of the large space load operators and small and medium size satellites.

As explained by the Ilicitana firm, this infrastructure It adds to the company’s launch complex at the Kouroou space center In the French Guiana, owned by the CNES and ESA (European Space Agency), in which the first flight of its New Miura 5 rocket, with which it will enter the commercial operation

The space company explains that the agreement with Oman allows him The Middle East Market. In addition, PLD Space becomes the first major operator to launch from this space port.

Within that strategy to become an international operator, PLD Space It plans to incorporate a third ‘spaceport’ next year “That allows responding to the proximity needs in a third region of the world and guaranteeing the manifesto of flights of Miura 5”. The plans of the Ilicitana company They include launching 30 flights in 2030for which he estimates that he will need to launch three space ports distributed in three different globe regions.

With its launch complex in the European spacepuerto CSG in Guayana, PLD Space Cover The western marketmainly America and Europe. With the Oman Space Puerto, Etlaq, which allows you to meet the needs of its customers of the eastern market.

Shortage of

The announcement has been made in the first edition of ETLAQ LAUNCH Conference (ELC 2025), held in Mascate (Oman). The co -founder and Business Development Director of PLD Space, Raúl Verdú, has signed the agreement with the founder and CEO of Etlaq, his Highness Sayyid Azzan Bin Qais al Said.

“In view of The current situation of supply shortage of launch infrastructurewe are delighted to announce this strategic collaboration with ETLAQ, which is presented as a strategic solution to respond to the needs of our clients globally, “says Verdú.” We will start working with ETLAQ in the design, engineering and construction of our base of our base of our base launch with the aim of making the first flight Miura 5 from there in 2027. “

This is the Arab base

The facilities that PLD will use are located in the town of Duqm, on the southeast coast of Oman and technically is a highly flexible spacepuerto with “access to all commercially relevant orbits“. Its proximity to Ecuador provides additional flight efficiency to low inclination orbits such as GEO. Also to average inclination such as the orbit of the current International Space Station (ISS). In addition, it allows direct access to high inclination orbits such as the Heliosíncrona (SSO) and polar.

ETLAQ presents other differential advantages such as its excellent Logistic connections With the headquarters of PLD Space in Elche, its exceptional weather conditions (with a dry and stable climate) or the safety of the launch range (with a wide area clear in the ocean).

In addition, this infrastructure is suitable for the launch of the entire Miura rocket family, including the manned missions of its lynx capsule in which it has started working ten years seen.

PLD Space already uses more than 300 employees and has facilities total ).