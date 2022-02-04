apex legendsthe successful battle royale from Respawn Entertainmentwill be celebrating its fourth anniversary shortly and it seems that EA He wants to put on a whole show. In addition to the new season of content, which includes a brand new character, the studio will also be giving away Legends to everyone who logs in each week.

However, it seems that its developers are also planning to reveal the next-gen version of the game, which was leaked in the game database not too long ago. Sony. Respawn Entertainment recently held a presentation where they confirmed that we will have news about the native version of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S “within very, very little.”

The studio did not offer many details about it, however, they stated that this version “will add a lot of new features”, in addition to the obvious improvements such as higher resolution and other visual adjustments. For now, we just need to know its exact release date.

Via: Eurogamer