© France 24

At the gates of the desert, with its majestic fort, Jodhpur embodies all the splendor of Rajasthan, the land of kings in northwest India. Founded in the 15th century, the mythical city is also nicknamed ‘Blue City’, due to the many houses that proudly display that colour. There, most of the houses are painted and repainted blue every year, according to an ancient tradition. A report from our colleagues at France 2, with Camille Nedelec from France 24.