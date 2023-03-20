Boca surprisingly fell to Instituto 3-2 on Date 8 of the LPF in a match that evidences the bad situation that the Xeneize team is going through that did not settle in the standings after these painful falls against Banfield and before Gloria Cordoba. It should be noted that this week, Hugo Ibarra, who went through an ugly health situation during the week and even had to stay hospitalized one night, and despite this he was in the rest of the training and arranged 3 changes to face Gloria Cordoba : Weigandt for Advíncula, Equi Fernández for Alan Varela and Payero for Óscar Romero.
This match, played at La Bombonera, was a true nightmare for the blue and gold team as they started 0-2 down on the scoreboard and always began to fight for the result from behind. This added to the constant nervousness that the fans fell in every dangerous situation from the visiting team.
Now, Boca will face a kind of break due to the FIFA Date to regroup and face a month of April that will be very important since it will be the start of the 2023 Copa Libertadores campaign, the great objective of the Boca team for this season that started just over two months ago.
These are the next Xeneize matches after the FIFA Date:
It will be his debut in the tournament in which he will be the defender of the title after the one obtained in 2022. In front will be a well-known team but that is not going through its best moment in the First National. It is not yet known if Ibarra will opt for a team with many youth players or a mix with starters.
This meeting will be the second in the history between Xeneize and Guapo. The first ended 3-1 in favor of the Ribera team, which will seek to obtain a similar result to continue establishing itself in the Argentine tournament.
A meeting that is doing well for Xeneize since Sabalero could not defeat him in any of the last three games they played against each other. The record obviously favors the blue and gold team with 47 wins, 16 draws and 17 losses.
This will be a very special classic since the Cyclone is going through a very good moment, perhaps the best in recent years, and hopes to continue maintaining this streak against an irregular Boca. Obviously, there is still a lot of tournament to be played but this will be a very special match for both teams.
It will be a very difficult match for Xeneize since they have few days off compared to the game with San Lorenzo. The Pincha team is going through an irregular moment in this 2023 campaign.
