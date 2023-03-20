“The guy from 8” is a remembered series that premiered in 1972. The production was the idea of ​​Roberto Gómez Bolaños and was part of the childhood of hundreds of people. The characters, with their occurrences, brightened the moments of the families. These are well remembered by fans so much so that a clip has been released on TikTok that describes what the cast would be like if it were made up of Hollywood actors. Next, we show you who the fans chose to give life to characters like El Chavo, Don Ramón, Popis, among others.

The kid

According to users, Robin Williams would be the protagonist of the series. The actor was cast as El Chavo. However, it should be mentioned that the American artist passed away almost nine years ago.

popis

Doña Florinda’s niece would be played by Anne Hathaway, American actress remembered for her role in “The Princess Diaries.” Let’s remember that Florinda Meza gave life to this character.

Anne Hathaway would be Popis, according to fans. Photo: composition LR/Televisa/EFE

Mr Ramon

In the Hollywood version, the 48-year-old actor joaquin phoenix He was chosen to represent Chilindrina’s father. This is known for his roles in “Joker” and “Gladiator”.

Joaquin Phoenix as Don Ramón in “El chavo del 8”. Photo: composition LR/Televisa/Harald Krichel

Mrs. Florinda

Users of the social network consider that Kiko’s mother should be interpreted by Jennifer Aniston. The 54-year-old actress has participated in “Mystery on board” and “A lying wife.”

Jennifer Aniston as Dona Florinda. Photo: composition LR/Televisa/EP

Professor Giraffes

To interpret Doña Florinda’s suitor, henry cavill was the favourite. The actor who played the remembered teacher of the neighborhood children, Rubén Aguirre, passed away almost seven years ago.