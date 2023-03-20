Monday, March 20, 2023, 02:27





In a solemn ceremony that took place yesterday in the Basilica of Vera Cruz, the new captain of the Armaos company, Francisco Javier García-Villalba, was sworn in, as well as the replacement of the entire governing board of this company whose main objective the custody of the Sacred Relic when it leaves the basilica during the celebrations and rituals around the Vera Cruz.

During the ceremony also took place the incorporation of a component to Los Armaos, Juan Andrés Navarro, who agrees to one of the company’s squads to provide the services that correspond to him during the upcoming patron saint festivities. Two of the lieutenants, José Antonio Rubio and Jorge Navarrete, renewed their oaths to continue leading their respective squads.