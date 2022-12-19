The World Cup came to an end and the Argentine team achieved the objective of keeping the title. They had players at an excellent level and that could help them take a new leap in their sports careers.
A new pass market is coming and there are several players from La Scaloneta who could change teams. We review the most important news and what is the situation of each one of them.
The great revelation of the World Cup. He was chosen as the best Under 21 player and surprised everyone. He made the roster at the last minute, earned a starting job and established himself incredibly well. The termination clause for him in Benfica is 120 million euros (River has 25% of the pass) and the main stakeholders are Real Madrid and Liverpool.
Nahuel Molina played a great World Cup and it could be the end of his time at Atlético de Madrid. One of the interested clubs is Chelsea, who have him as an alternative to Dumfries.
Alexis Mac Allister was another of Qatar’s great appearances. She earned a position and was the ideal replacement for Lo Celso. She is currently in Brighton and it is time to take a leap. Inter and Tottenham are the main stakeholders.
Given Manuel Neuer’s serious injury, Emiliano Martínez is one of the candidates to replace him at Bayern Munich. He is at Aston Villa, he was the best goalkeeper in the World Cup and he could make the leap.
related links
More news from the Argentine team
More transfer news
#news #transfer #market #players #Argentine #team #world #champion #Qatar
Leave a Reply