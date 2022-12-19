🚨#river | The value of Enzo Fernández, at this moment, exceeds 100 million euros. Liverpool and Real Madrid are launching for him, but also many other teams will talk to his agent.

ℹ️ @FabrizioRomano | @AlbicelesteTalk

UUUFFF🥵🥵 In which club do you want to see Enzo? pic.twitter.com/yaMOVofQb4

— (@xLeandro7) December 19, 2022