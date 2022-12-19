Joe Zieglerthe game director of Valoranthe decided to leave Riot Games and switch to Bungieafter 12 years spent within the League of Legends company in even high-profile roles, like the one he has decided to leave in these days.

Ziegler has spent 8 years in the role of director of Valorant, having led the project from its very early stages, therefore he represents a fundamental element for the game in question but he was also for Riot Games in general, having joined the company in 2010.

Joe Ziegler, director of Valorant

After being at Pandemic Studios and Killspace Entertainment, Ziegler entered the world of high-end production with Riot Games, helping build Valorant into one of the long-support titles for the company.

After 12 years, Ziegler has therefore decided to switch to Bungie, for “work on something new which I hope one day you can all play “, he said in the message of greetings and announcement of his new adventure. Considering the sentence reported, it would also seem that it is not referring to Destiny 2, the current well-known game in progress at Bungie.

It could therefore have been put to develop the new and still mysterious Bungie project, which could be something completely different from the usual. Recently, we have seen that the company acquired by Sony is working on new projects but there are still no precise details about it. In recent days, the possibility has emerged that the new game is a third-person action game developed with Destiny’s Tiger engine.