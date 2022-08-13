The team Newman / Haas it is one of the most famous in the history of American single-seater racing. Linked to the actor Paul Newman and forerunner Carl Haas, the team has accompanied extraordinary drivers to success in Formula Cart, writing wonderful pages of motorsport. Suffice it to say that despite the distance, even in the media, with Europe, in the nineties the exploits of Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and Nigel Mansell they made the whole world fall in love. Today this team no longer exists, swallowed up by the Cart crisis and then no longer really economically resurrected with the reunion of the championships under the name Indycar. Orphaned by its founders, the team’s car collection has now been put up for sale. And there are some truly incredible single-seaters that will be auctioned on October 29th.

Let’s start with the highlight, year 1993: one Lola-Ford Cosworth T93 / 00 with the number 5, driven by Nigel Mansell towards the conquest of the drivers’ title in F. Cart. The Briton, with this chassis 05, won four races and took three pole positions. On a sporting level, this single-seater has immense value; and there is also a complete offer of spare parts and various memorabilia.

Equally important it is Lola-Chevrolet T91 / 00 from 1991, chassis 38, which gave Michael Andretti three victories, contributing to victory in the Cart championship. The livery is one of the most iconic of the team, in black and white. The car is offered in an oval configuration.

Also not to be underestimated Lola-Cosworth T800 of 1984 which helped Mario Andretti to triumph in the championship with six victories to his credit. In this case there is the Beatrice coloring, the same that Haas fielded in his adventure in Formula 1.

Also for sale several cars driven by Sebastien Bourdais in the Champ Car period: the Frenchman won all four titles in the heir to the Cart series, from 2004 to 2007. A 2007 DP01-Cosworth, a 2006 Lola-Cosworth-Ford B02 / 00, a Lola-Cosworth are listed -Ford B05 / 00 from 2005 and a Lola-Cosworth-Ford B01 / 00 from 2004.

In the collection that will be auctioned there are further single-seaters that have been protagonists over the years. The Newman / Haas team operated from 1983 to 2011, winning eight championships and scoring victories in every CART / Champ Car season except for the unfortunate 1994 year. Among other things, not only racing cars will be sold; available to collectors there will also be paintings, suits worn by Mario Andretti, a collection of original helmets used in the race by Nigel Mansell, Mario Andretti, Christian Fittipaldi and Cristiano Da Matta.

(images: courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)