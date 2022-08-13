Fires | Konehalli, which contained plenty of fuel, burned down in Savonlinna

There were gas bottles inside the engine room and a diesel tank with more than a thousand liters next to it.

The machine hall was destroyed in a fire in Savonlinna on Saturday. The fire did not cause any injuries.

The rescue service was alerted to the fire shortly after 12 o’clock during the day. According to the rescue service, the hall was already fully engulfed in flames when the units arrived.

According to the rescue service’s release, there were three gas cylinders, an oxygen cylinder and fuel and lubricants inside the hall. In addition, there was a 1,200 liter diesel tank next to the hall. The fire department was able to prevent the fire from spreading to the tank and the adjacent residential building.

The rescue service could not assess the cause of the fire on Saturday.