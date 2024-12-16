Meta has announced this week the arrival in Spain of Instagram teenage accounts, a new parental control tool that allows parents to make changes and restrictions on their children’s profiles to avoid misuse. The rollout of the functionality started in the country last Wednesday, so there are already some users who can use it, while the rest will have to wait a few days.

We explain everything you need to know to use it correctly.

An invitation to give permission

The first thing to be clear about is that the tool is designed exclusively for parents to control their children’s use. But in order to configure it, the minor will also have to give his or her approval.









«First, the father, mother or guardian, or his or her son or daughter, sends an invitation for supervision. The invitation must then be accepted so that supervision can begin. If the minor is the one who sends the invitation, he or she must confirm that the parent who has accepted it is the correct person to supervise their account,” they explain from Instagram.

The social network also points out that in order to supervise an account, minors must be between 13 and 17 years old, and the father or mother must be of legal age. Obviously, both the minor and the adult must have or create an Instagram account to accept the supervision invitation.

Default private account

Once monitoring has started, the child’s account can be set to private by default. Once this is done, parents will have to manually approve each new follower, and people who do not follow them will not be able to see their content or interact with them. This applies to all teens under 16 (including those already on Instagram and those creating a new account), as well as those under 18 when they sign up.

No messages from strangers

Teens will only be able to receive messages from people they follow or are already connected to.

Prevent them from seeing inappropriate content

Teenagers with this type of account will automatically be placed in “the most restrictive configuration of Meta’s sensitive content control,” according to the technology company. This “will limit your exposure to certain types of content, such as videos with violence or that promote aesthetic procedures, in sections such as Explore and Reels.”

Limited interactions

Teenagers can only be tagged or mentioned by the people they follow. “We will also automatically turn on the most restrictive version of our anti-bullying feature, (called) ‘Filtered Words,’ so that offensive words and phrases are filtered from teens’ comments and DM requests,” the company says.

time limit

Teens will receive notifications suggesting they exit the app after spending 60 minutes a day on it. Furthermore, sAccording to what Instagram shared when it announced the news Last September, parents will be able to “decide how much time per day their teen can spend on Instagram. “Once a teenager reaches that limit, they will no longer be able to access the app.”

Rest mode

Between 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., sleep mode will be activated automatically. During this time, notifications will be muted and automatic replies will be sent to private messages. This time slot is customizable and can allow parents to block their teenager from the platform for a certain period.