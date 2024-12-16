The Supreme Court judge investigating the Koldo case, Leopoldo Puente, today takes a statement from the alleged organizer of the plot, Víctor de Aldama. Follow it live.

10:23 Aldama arrives at the Supreme Court ready to discharge against Ábalos Equipped with a black folder and with a calm gesture, Aldama left the vehicle while Esteve, who already announced on his social networks that upon arrival “there would be surprises”, opened the door for him. A handshake and, with a black folder under his arm, he walked steadily to the entrance of the Supreme Court to undergo the security check.

10:16 Puente advances that today an “extensive” report will be presented in the Supreme Court that proves that what Aldama said “is not true.” The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, has announced that this Monday the Ministry will present a “very extensive” report to the Supreme Court to demonstrate that what Víctor Aldama said about the 96 public works contracts in exchange for payment of illegal commissions to the then minister José Luis Ábalos “it is not true.” Puente has reported this new step before participating in an informative breakfast held in Arroyo de la Encomienda (Valladolid) and organized by El Mundo de Castilla y León, there he referred to the documents delivered by Aldama before the Supreme Court regarding ten construction companies that They obtained 96 contracts in exchange for illegal commissions to Ábalos.

10:02 Esteve on Aldama in the Supreme Court: “There will be a surprise” Daniel Esteve notified his followers first thing in the morning through social networks. «Whoever can see Aldama’s arrival at the court, at the Supreme Court, let him see it, there will be surprise. Let’s hope it puts an end to all the Government’s nonsense. I believe that today there will be surprises and that Mr. Aldama is going to finish what he has started. “He has shown that he has balls,” he indicated in a video.

09:48 Aldama arrives accompanied by the leader of Desokupa The alleged perpetrator of the ‘Koldo case’ has arrived at the Supreme Court accompanied by the owner of the Desokupa company, Daniel Esteve, who would have escorted him to the side door of the building, Europa Press reports. Image from EFE

09:44 Aldama presented a brief to the Supreme Court about the Castellana apartment De Aldama’s statement comes not only after that of Ábalos but also after the businessman presented a document to the Supreme Court in which he assured that he agreed with the former minister to give him an apartment located on Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid valued at 1. 9 million euros as a “guarantee” for the payments that a series of construction companies would make in the future in exchange for “pre-awarded” public works contracts. Photo by Jaime García

09:36 Aldama reaches the Supreme Court Víctor de Aldama arrives at the Supreme Court. The alleged achiever of the plot has not made statements to the media. Aldama carried a folder under his arm

09:32 Aldama declares three days after Ábalos Aldama’s statement comes three days after that of José Luis Ábalos, former Minister of Development and Transport. The still deputy held this position at the same time as Secretary of Organization of the PSOE and number three of the party, between 2018 and 2021, when he was one of Sánchez’s most trusted people, he is investigated in the Supreme Court for organizational crimes. illicit, embezzlement, bribery and money laundering.