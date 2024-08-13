by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bagnaia-Marquez, a super couple in 2025

Francis Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in 2025 they will not only have to show off 100% of their skills on the track, but also offer an important demonstration of maturity. By choosing to compose the clearly strongest pairing of the 2025 MotoGP, Ducati has also taken some important risks: the success of the marriage between #93 and the Red will depend on the intelligence and patience of the riders.

These risks – motorsports teaches us – have often translated into reality: putting two like this in the same chicken coop can bring as many advantages as harm. The riders themselves are aware of this: Bagnaia, for example, in 2024 did not “have his say” in the choice of Enea Bastianini’s replacement, but he made it clear that he wanted a teammate who would put the team’s interests before his own. Which does not seem to correspond to Marquez’s profile.

Bagnaia’s words

“Pecco” knows that the balance can change. And in fact he foresees a coexistence with the Cabroncito without half measures: “Mark is the one who has the most titles at the moment in the championship. He will certainly be super competitive, because he is already very fast and next year he will have the best materials, more or less like now, but the fact of being in red certainly gives you more motivation to be at the top“, these are the words of the world champion. “Cohabitation? I think it could be great, or a disaster.. It could be a disaster if we started yelling or arguing, but I think we are both very intelligent and he will adapt perfectly. We will have to see next year.“.

Bagnaia then believes that Marquez can get closer in the second half of the season despite the Spaniard complaining that the GP24s have now taken over from the older models: “We know perfectly well that right now Jorge and I are by far the two fastest. At the moment, we are making a bit of a difference compared to the others, but I am sure that Mark, Enea and others will get a bit closer in this second part. It will be difficult, but the important thing will be to always fight with the leading group.“.