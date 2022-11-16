The Prius was (back in 1997!) one of the first answers to the question of how we would reduce our exhaust fumes. Now, 25 years later, comes the fifth generation of the world’s most famous hybrid. The previous Prii (the official plural form) never knocked you over, but this new Toyota Prius looks quite tasteful.

Although Toyota’s advertising campaigns always focused on economical driving without a plug, the new Prius only comes to the Netherlands as a plug-in hybrid. Times are also changing for Toyota. This version simply has front-wheel drive and a generous 223 hp. By the way, the version without a plug has 193 hp, but that is only relevant for the other markets.

The new Toyota Prius is 50 millimeters lower and has a 50 millimeter longer wheelbase, while the overall length has been reduced by 46 millimetres. It has also become 22 millimeters wider. From the front, the Prius now looks a lot more serious and the silver-colored grille under the license plate looks good on it. You still recognize it as a Prius because of the angular rear.

Specifications of the new Toyota Prius

The new Toyota Prius PHEV gets a new 13.6 kWh lithium-ion battery. The exact electric range is not yet known. You can optionally have solar panels installed on the roof to recharge the car a bit. By the way, the 0-100 time is 6.7 seconds. The top speed has never been very relevant for the Prius.

The counters behind the wheel are digital and there are real buttons on the steering wheel, just like on the dashboard. In the middle is a large screen. The ambient lighting is linked to the safety systems and flashes or changes color to warn the driver. The new Toyota Prius will come to Europe in the spring of 2023. The price is not known yet.