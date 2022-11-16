Malagò: “The presidents of A are real criminals”. The interceptions

Giovanni Malagò ends up at the center of controversy for the phrases pronounced on the phone e intercepted in the investigation of tv rights, which goes towards the storage by the Milan prosecutor’s office. The words of the President of CONI – reports Repubblica – against the senior executives of football teams, they are very tough. Serie A presidents? “Of the offenders true“. The Football League? “As Greco (editor’s note, Francesco, former chief prosecutor of Milan) said, it is an organization governed by private law… because otherwise they they arrested everyone because they had been found guilty of corruption six years ago with us…”. Precious, former president of Genoa? “A true offender“. The president of Lazio, Claudio lot? The head. “And our friends, Juventus and Rome, are as guilty as he is. Because eventually or for one reason or another, they gave up fighting or have indulged and they have become accomplices of his adventures…”.

The June 2, 2020for example – continues Repubblica – Malagò is on the phone with Andrea Zappia, Sky manager who, already at that time, no longer had any operational position in Italy (he still has none). Malagò is convinced that the complaint, for the alleged tangent paid for the tv rights, both started from Precious, then president of Genoa. “What should we talk about?” the president of Coni says sarcastically. But both he and Zappia believe that Claudio is the real puppeteer lot. “I am amazed – says the manager of Sky – that this gentleman who has a dwarf businesswho now lives only on football, which is what makes all his companies live”. “There’s no doubt”, Malagò intervenes. “rascals so” continues Zappia.

