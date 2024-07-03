The full version of Tiebreak is scheduled for release on August 22, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). The Nintendo Switch version will be released at a later date, yet to be announced.

Nacon has announced the entrance of the Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner the current number one in the ATP ranking, inside Tiebreak, the official game of the ATP and WTA with Update 6, available from July 1, 2024.

Sinner’s Features

Jannik Sinner has an aggressive and powerful game from the baseline. For many, he is the best player in modern tennis. According to the official press release, Tiebreak is “the only game capable of paying a true tribute to this tennis phenomenon” because it is capable of reproducing all of his characteristics. If you are interested, there’s also a trailer showing off the juicy new feature.

Let’s see what the specific features of Sinner are:

Sinner’s forehand is legendary for his composure and balanced posture. His ability to slide the racket head through the ball with control and ease, even during long, relaxed swings, allows him to maintain a high percentage of success on shots, creating an unsustainable pace for his opponents.

. Thanks to a similar preparation to Daniil Medvedev, Sinner hits the ball with little spin and high speed. The racket follows a narrow vertical “track”, allowing powerful and precise shots both down the line and cross-court. Sinner manages to be fast and precise in every corner of the court, maintaining a constant and very aggressive rhythm.

Tiebreak will feature more than 120 ATP/WTA players, including Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. There will be more than 90 official tournaments, to be played inside 20 stadiums.