It seems that Wizards of the Coast, the creator of Dungeons & Dragons or D&D, is taking inspiration from Baldur’s Gate 3considered by many to be the best video game of 2023, to make some changes to this board game.

This information comes directly from a video on the D&D YouTube channel, where those responsible talked about the rules included in the 2024 edition of the Player’s Handbook from Dungeons & Dragons.

Dungeons & Dragons lead designer Jeremy Crawford talked about how the video game Baldur’s Gate 3 changed things. Specifically, it was in relation to some of the spells that can be cast, such as Cloud of Daggers and Produce Flame.

We Recommend: Baldur’s Gate 3 makes history by taking home the GOTY at the 5 most important ceremonies in the industry.

In the case of the first spell, it is now possible to move around the battlefield to ensure that it can cause as much damage as possible. Crawford always wanted to implement something like this.

Fountain: Wizards of the Coast.

But it was thanks to Baldur’s Gate 3 that this change managed to be added to the Dungeons & Dragons rulebook. Jeremy Crawford explained ‘Some spells that were really difficult to cast in terms of their action economy are now less complicated’.

Then, he highlighted ‘an example of that is Produce Flame, the druid trick’which also had a change thanks to this video game. This was difficult to configure but now it is easier.

Crawford admits that it was a pain to handle in the Dungeons & Dragons board game, but doing so in Baldur’s Gate 3 ‘was unbearable’.

Fountain: Wizards of the Coast.

While playing this video game he thought ‘We’re going to redesign Produce Flame so that there’s not as much friction to cast this trick’.

There will be no shortage of players who will be grateful that this change is in place in the D&D rulebook. It’s even possible that more changes along these lines are on the way.

Apart from the video game Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dungeons & Dragons we have more geek information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.